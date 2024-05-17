King Charles III to travel to France for UK ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III plans to travel to France next month for British ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, while skipping the larger international event a few miles away as he continues to be treated for cancer. , Buckingham Palace said on Friday that Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to attend a ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6. The Prince of Wales will stand in for the king at the international ceremony at Omaha Beach near Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, joining heads of state and veterans from around the world in marking the anniversary.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.