Memphis man gets 80 years in prison for raping a woman a year before jogger’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Tennessee man to 80 years in prison for raping a woman a year before he was charged with kidnapping and killing a school teacher who was on an early morning run. Cleotha Abston received 40 years in prison for aggravated rape, 20 years for aggravated kidnapping and another 20 years for being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was convicted on April 12. Abston was not charged in the 2021 rape case until after being charged with snatching Eliza Fletcher from a street while she was jogging in September 2022. Her body was found days later. He has pleaded not guilty, and he faces the death penalty if convicted in the Fletcher case.

