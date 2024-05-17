Shohei Ohtani Day to be annual event in Los Angeles for duration of his Dodgers career

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani isn’t just getting his own day in Los Angeles this year. The Japanese two-way superstar will be able to call May 17 Shohei Ohtani Day for the duration of his Dodgers career. He was honored at city hall for his athletic achievements, with manager Dave Roberts and members of the team’s front office in attendance. Ohtani signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the team in December, after spending six years in Anaheim with the Angels. Ohtani says he appreciates the city council’s resolution and he thanks the Dodgers and their fans.

