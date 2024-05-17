Some of the Catholic Church’s best-known approved, and not approved, reports of apparitions of Mary
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has revised how it evaluates purported supernatural events, such as reported visions of the Virgin Mary, to guard against hoaxes and account for news going viral. Previous approved apparitions have turned these sites into major pilgrimage destinations, drawing millions of people to them each year. Here are some Some of the Catholic Church’s best-known approved, and not approved, reports of apparitions of Mary.