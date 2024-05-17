‘The Blue Angels,’ filmed for IMAX, puts viewers in the ‘box’ with the elite flying squad

If you’re looking for a little bit of that “Top Gun: Maverick” spectacle and thrill at the movie theater this summer, you’re in luck. A groundbreaking new documentary, “The Blue Angels,” is flying onto IMAX screens for one week, through May 22. Using IMAX-certified cameras mounted on a helicopter, the filmmakers were granted unprecedented access to the U.S. Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron, both on the ground and in “the box,” the tightly guarded performance airspace. After its IMAX run, “The Blue Angels” will be available to stream on Prime Video starting May 23.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.