Up in smoke: Workers remove dozens of apparent marijuana plants from Wisconsin Capitol tulip garden

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Someone’s plans to harvest dozens of apparent marijuana plants grown on the Wisconsin state Capitol grounds have gone up in smoke. WMTV-TV reported Thursday that the plants sprouted in a tulip garden outside the Capitol building. Tatyana Warrick, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Administration, told The Associated Press on Friday that workers had removed the plants, but that her agency couldn’t determine if they were marijuana or hemp. Both are forms of cannabis, but only marijuana has the compound that gets people high. She didn’t say how they might have ended up there. University of Wisconsin-Madison botanist Shelby Ellison, who examined the plants before they were removed, said there were too many to have grown there accidentally.

