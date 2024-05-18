Tunisians stage anti-migrant protest as the number of stranded in transit to Europe grows

JEBENIANA, Tunisia (AP) — Hundreds of anti-migrant protestors have marched through the streets of a Tunisian town where many migrants are living while waiting to try and travel by boat to Europe. Tunisian protestors Saturday opposed to migrants settling in their towns chanted slogans to oppose settling migrants and demanded the government act in response to their presence. A final stop for many who dream of reaching Europe, Tunisia is a key transit point for migrants. The presence of thousands of migrants in tent encampments in Tunisia’s olive groves has inflamed tensions in already struggling communities and reflects the compounding problems facing the North African county.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.