The Israel-Hamas war is testing whether campuses are sacrosanct places for speech and protest
By LAURIE KELLMAN and JOCELYN GECKER
Associated Press
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Colleges and universities have long been protected places for free expression without pressure or punishment. But protests over Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza have tested that ideal around the world. Columbia University officials called the police after demonstrators who took over an administration building. UCLA looked more like a war zone as police scuffled with protesters in the darkness. Overseas, officials in Amsterdam and Berlin broke up demonstrations. The protesters want their schools to divest from Israel. Israel’s allies say the demonstrations are antisemitic and made campuses unsafe for Jews, with some wealthy donors threatening to withhold contributions.