Moose kills Alaska man attempting to take photos of her newborn calves

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska say a moose has killed a 70-year-old man in the community of Homer. Two men were walking through the brush trying to take photos of two newborn calves when authorities say the mother moose attacked one of the men. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second man was uninjured. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says moose are not normally aggressive but can become so if provoked. A female moose protecting young calves will be among the most aggressive of the species that people encounter.

