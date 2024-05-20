Six killed in a ‘foiled coup’ in Congo, the army says

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The spokesman for Congo’s army says six people were killed and dozens arrested following attacks on the residence of a close ally of President Felix Tshisekedi and the presidential palace, in what the country’s military described as a foiled coup attempt. In December, Tshisekedi was reelected as president amid calls for a revote from the opposition over what they said was a lack of transparency. The six who were killed included 3 assailants and their leader, the self-exiled opposition figure Christian Malanga, Brig. Gen. Sylvain Ekenge told reporters on Sunday night, adding that around 50 perpetrators were arrested and that Malanga was later killed during a shootout with the presidential guards.

