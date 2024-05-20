The alleged leaders of a suspected German far-right coup plot are going on trial

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The alleged leaders of a suspected far-right plot to topple the German government are among nine suspects going on trial in Frankfurt Tuesday, opening the most prominent proceedings in a case that shocked the country in late 2022. The defendants will face judges at a special temporary courthouse built to accommodate the large number of defendants, lawyers and media dealing with the case. About 260 witnesses are expected at a trial that the Frankfurt state court expects to extend well into 2025 — one of three trials that in total involve more than two dozen suspects. The defendants include a self-styled prince, a former far-right lawmaker and former soldiers.

By PIETRO DE CRISTOFARO and GEIR MOULSON Associated Press

