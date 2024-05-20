Trump-backed legislator, county sheriff face off for McCarthy’s vacant US House seat in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California legislator backed by former President Donald Trump and a county sheriff promising to fight for tougher border security are facing off in a special election to decide who will complete the remainder of the term of ousted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The term in the 20th District in the state’s Central Valley runs through January. The candidates — state Assembly member Vince Fong and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux — are both Republicans. The special election is Tuesday. McCarthy resigned last year after his dramatic fall in the House — he is the only speaker in history to be voted out of the job.

