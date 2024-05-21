Australia’s deputy prime minister pledges support to Solomon Islands during visit to Honiara

NEWCASTLE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s deputy prime minister is visiting the Solomon Islands, as Canberra intensifies its efforts to counter China’s growing influence in the South Pacific. Richard Marles’ visit Tuesday to the archipelago’s capital of Honiara was the first by an Australian government minister since Jeremiah Manele was elected Solomon Islands prime minister earlier this month. Marles pledged to provide healthcare and border control support to the island nation, and he said at a news conference that the visit provided an opportunity to discuss Solomons’ “priorities and the way in which Australia can help and contribute.”

