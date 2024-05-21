Congo names third American in a foiled coup plot as mourners gather in Utah to remember plot leader

Congo’s army spokesman has released the name of the third American involved a foiled coup plot in Kinshasa. Brig. Gen. Sylvain Ekenge told The Associated Press the third American was Taylor Thomson. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Thomson was among those arrested or killed on Sunday morning following the attack on the palace and another on the residence of a close ally of President Felix Tshisekedi. The leader of the plot, Christian Malanga, was killed in a shootout at the palace after resisting arrest. The other two Americans involved were a convicted marijuana trafficker and Malanga’s 21-year-old son, Marcel.

