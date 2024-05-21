DOJ sues Oklahoma over new law setting state penalties for those living in the US illegally

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Oklahoma over a state law that seeks to impose criminal penalties on those living in the state illegally. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Oklahoma City. It names Gov. Kevin Stitt and state Attorney General Gentner Drummond, among others. Oklahoma is among several GOP-led states jockeying to push deeper into immigration enforcement as both Republicans and Democrats seize on the issue. Similar laws in Texas and Iowa already are facing legal challenges, and other GOP-led states have passed measures seeking to crack down on migrants. Oklahoma’s law would impose penalties of up to two years in state prison. It is set to take effect July 1.

