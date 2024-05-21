Reparations proposals for Black Californians advance to state Assembly

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate has passed a set of ambitious reparations proposals Tuesday. The bills would create an agency to help families research their family lineage, create a fund for reparations programs and compensate Black families for property the government unjustly seized from them. They won approval on the last week for bills to pass in their house of origin. The legislation now heads to the state Assembly. The bills are part of a slate of bills that were inspired by recommendations from a first-in-the-nation reparations task force. The task force studied how the state could atone for its legacy of racism and discrimination against African Americans.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

