Sherpa guide Kami Rita climbs Mount Everest for his record 30th time, his second one this month

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Sherpa mountain guide Kami Rita has scaled Mount Everest for a record 30th time. He finished his climb to the top of the world Wednesday morning. It was his second climb this month after guiding foreign clients to the top on May 12. His expedition organizer said Rita was in good health and was still descending to the lower camps on the mountain. His closest competitor is fellow Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa, who has 27 successful ascents of the world’s highest mountain. Rita first climbed Everest in 1994 and has done so nearly every year since. He is one of many Sherpa guides whose skills are vital to the safety and success of foreign climbers each year.

