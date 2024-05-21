UK police say a man charged with helping Hong Kong intelligence service is found dead

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man charged with assisting Hong Kong authorities gather intelligence in the United Kingdom has died in unexplained circumstances. Matthew Trickett was one of three men charged earlier this month with information gathering, surveillance and acts of deception that were likely to materially assist the Hong Kong intelligence service from late 2023 to May 2. The men had all been bailed and next due to appear at London’s Central Criminal Court for a hearing on Friday. Thames Valley Police said the 37-year-old Trickett was found dead in a park in Maidenhead on Sunday afternoon after a report from a member of the public. Police said an investigation is ongoing into the death.

