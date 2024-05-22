British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sets July 4 election date to determine who governs the UK

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has set July 4 as the date for a national election that will determine who governs the U.K. Sunak’s ruling Conservatives have seen support dwindle steadily after 14 years in power. Sunak made the announcement Wednesday. The party has struggled to overcome a series of crises, including an economic slump, ethics scandals and a revolving door of leaders in the past two years. The opposition Labour Party is strongly favored to defeat the Conservatives. Sunak’s announcement came the same day inflation in the U.K. fell sharply to 2.3%, its lowest level in nearly three years.

By JILL LAWLESS and BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

