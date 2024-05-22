Dutch coalition government dominated by an anti-Islam party struggles to find prime minister

THE HAGUE (AP) — The parties that agreed to form a Dutch coalition dominated by the far right are struggling to find a prime minister. They warned Wednesday that the search might leave the Netherlands without a fully functional government for months. Anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders convincingly won the November election and told legislators it might be until after the summer to cobble together a technocrat government. Wilders said he would not become prime minister as part of the deal. With plans to enforce the most restrictive asylum policy in the nation’s history, Wilders has pushed a Dutch coalition far to the right and obscured the traditional view of the country as an open, tolerant society.

