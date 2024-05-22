Trump is holding a rally in the South Bronx as he tries to woo Black and Hispanic voters

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will campaign in one of the most Democratic counties in the nation, holding a rally in the South Bronx in New York as he tries to woo minority voters. Trump will address supporters Thursday in Crotona Park, a public green space in a borough that is among the city’s most diverse and its most impoverished. His campaign said he is expected to draw a crowd of several thousand. The rally comes during a pause in Trump’s criminal hush money trial after both sides rested their cases Tuesday.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

