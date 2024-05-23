Louis Vuitton pays homage to Barcelona architect Antoni Gaudí in 2025 Cruise Collection

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Louis Vuitton has unveiled its latest fashion designs at Barcelona’s Park Güell in an homage to one of Antoni Gaudí’s architectural masterpieces. Nicolas Ghesquiere’s ambitions for the Parisian house’s 2025 Cruise collection were unveiled before an A-list crowd that included actresses Ana de Armas, Jennifer Connelly, and Saoirse Ronan. Louis Vuitton usually unveils its ready-to-wear collections in the French capital and chooses exotic and attention-grabbing locations for its destination cruise collections. A few hundred residents protested against the event a few streets away from the park’s limits. One person was arrested by police.

