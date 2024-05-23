Political consultant behind fake Biden robocalls faces $6 million fine and criminal charges

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a $6 million fine against a political consultant who sent artificial intelligence-generated robocalls mimicking President Joe Biden’s voice to voters ahead of New Hampshire’s presidential primary. The FCC said Thursday it’s the first fine it has proposed involving generative AI technology. The company accused of transmitting the calls faces a $2 million fine. The political consultant, Steve Kramer, also faces more than two dozen criminal charges. The robocalls used Biden’s phrase “What a bunch of malarkey” and falsely suggested voting in the primary would preclude voters from casting ballots in November. Kramer says he was trying to send a wake-up call about the potential dangers of AI.

By HOLLY RAMER and ALI SWENSON Associated Press

