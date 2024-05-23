The bodies of two Kansas women who disappeared in Oklahoma were found in a buried freezer
By KEN MILLER
Associated Press
Recently unsealed court documents say the bodies of two Kansas women who disappeared in Oklahoma were found in a buried freezer. The documents unsealed on March 15 say the bodies of 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley, both of Hugoton, Kansas, were found April 14 buried on land rented by Tad Cullum. Cullum and four others, including his girlfriend Tifany Adams, are charged with kidnapping and killing Butler and Kelley. Investigators say Butler and Adams were in a bitter child dispute over custody of Butler’s children, who are Adams’ grandchildren.