UK politicians set off on a 6-week election campaign framed as choice between continuity and change

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s political party leaders are crisscrossing the country on the first day of a six-week election campaign. Voters on July 4 will decide whether to end the governing Conservatives’ 14 years in power. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gambled on an earlier-than-expected election. He argues that his party can give the country security in turbulent times. He said Thursday that the election call shows “I’m prepared to take bold action.” The main opposition Labour Party says it will bring much-needed change after years of political and economic turmoil. Labour leader Keir Starmer is the current favorite to become Britain’s next prime minister.

