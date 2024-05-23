Who gets paid? How much? What to know about the landmark NCAA settlement

The nearly $2.8 billion settlement that has been approved by the NCAA and the nation’s five largest conferences is a historic step toward a more professional model for college sports. About $1.6 billion is money that would normally be distributed to Division I schools but instead will be withheld. Many smaller schools are worried about the loss of that NCAA money. Another change could have a noticeable impact if the NCAA’s traditional scholarship limits is switched to roster size. That could allow the wealthiest schools to provide financial benefits to even more athletes than they already do.

