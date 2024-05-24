US announces $275M in new military assistance for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has, as expected, announced an additional $275 million in military aid for Ukraine as Kyiv struggles to hold off advances by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement on Friday saying the package “is part of our efforts to help Ukraine repel Russia’s assault near Kharkiv.” This is the fifth installment of military aid for Ukraine since Congress passed a long-delayed foreign aid bill late last month and comes as the administration has pledged to keep weapons flowing regularly and to get them to the front lines as quickly as possible. The package includes high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, munitions as well 155 mm and 105 mm high-demand artillery rounds.

