81-year-old arrested after police say he terrorized a California neighborhood with a slingshot

ASUZA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an 81-year-old man who investigators say terrorized a Southern California neighborhood for years with a slingshot has been arrested. Asuza police say while conducting an investigation, detectives learned that over the course of a decade, dozens of citizens were victimized by a “serial slingshot shooter.” Officials say the man is suspected of breaking windows and car windshields and of narrowly missing people with ball bearings shot from a slingshot. No injuries were reported. The man was arrested Thursday after officers served a search warrant and found a slingshot and ball bearings at his home. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

