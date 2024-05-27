Lawyers say Egyptians cleared in Greece over migrant shipwreck remain unfairly detained

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Lawyers for nine Egyptian men cleared by a Greek court of involvement in a migrant shipwreck disaster say they remain unfairly held in administrative detention days after being freed from jail. A judge in the southern town of Nafplio on Tuesday is expected to hear a legal appeal for their release, the lawyers told a press conference in Athens. “The decision for their detention is not legal, and has no justification,” said lawer Effie Dousi. The nine men were among the 104 survivors of an fishing trawler that sank in international waters off southwestern Greece on June 14, 2023, en route from Libya to Italy.

