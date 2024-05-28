A Japanese town finds holes in a screen built to prevent tourists from snapping photos of Mount Fuji

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese town that erected a huge black screen last week in an attempt to stop tourists from snapping photos of Mount Fuji and overcrowding the area has discovered holes in the screen and is working to repair them, officials said Tuesday.

Fujikawaguchiko, a popular spot to view and photograph the iconic mountain, put up the screen last Tuesday, but the next day officials discovered a hole in it. By Tuesday morning, officials had found around 10 similar holes, all at eye level, and all apparently just the right size to fit a camera lens through.

One especially popular viewing location is outside a Lawson convenience store, from where photos taken at a certain angle would make it look as if Mt. Fuji was sitting atop the store roof.

Local residents have complained about visitors blocking the narrow sidewalk and walking into the busy road or onto neighboring properties to get their shots, officials said.

The town spent 1.3 million yen ($8,285) to install the 2.5-meter (8.2-feet) -high black mesh net that stretches 20 meters (66 feet), and additional fences along the sidewalk.

The screen has helped ease congestion in the area, officials said.

Over-tourism has also become a growing issue at other popular tourist destinations such as Kyoto and Kamakura.