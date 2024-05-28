Hawaii governor signs housing legislation aimed at helping local residents stay in islands
By AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has signed legislation meant to jumpstart the construction of more dwellings to address an acute housing shortage that is pushing residents to move to states where the cost of living is less. The legislation signed Tuesday include measures that would require counties to allow at least two additional units on residential lots and allow business district buildings to be reconfigured for people to live in. Another would allow state bonds to fund housing infrastructure. The governor said Tuesday Hawaii has a shortage of teachers, nurses, firefighters and other workers because they can’t afford housing. He says the bills would restore some balance.