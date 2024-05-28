Poland’s foreign minister says it should not exclude the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister says the NATO nation should not exclude the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and should keep Russian President Vladimir Putin in suspense over whether such a decision would ever be made. Radek Sikorski made the comments in an interview published Tuesday in the Gazeta Wyborcza daily. The idea of sending foreign soldiers to Ukraine, which is battling Russian military aggression, was floated earlier this year in France, but no country, including Poland, has publicly embraced it. Poland supports neighboring Ukraine politically and by providing military equipment and humanitarian aid.

