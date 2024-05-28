Rapper Sean Kingston agrees to return to Florida, where he and mother are charged with $1M in fraud

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Rapper and singer Sean Kingston has agreed to return to from California to Florida, where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars in fraud. The 34-year-old Kingston signed documents waiving his right to fight extradition in a San Bernardino County court on Tuesday. He’ll now be returned to Broward County, Florida, where his 61-year-old mother has been released from jail after posting bond. Arrest warrants say the duo stole money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade and furniture. Their attorney said after their arrests last week that they look forward to fighting the charges in court.

