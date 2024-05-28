South Africa’s president faces his party’s worst election ever. He’ll still likely be reelected

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces the prospect of his ruling party’s worst election result ever. Yet he’s still likely be reelected as leader of Africa’s most advanced country after Wednesday’s national vote. Several polls have support for his African National Congress at below 50%, putting it in danger of losing its majority for the first time in South Africa’s 30 years of democracy. The ANC is still expected to win the most Parliament seats. That should get Ramaphosa a second and final term, as Parliament decides on South Africa’s president. But the ANC has a history of withdrawing support in troubled times.

