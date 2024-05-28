What to know about airman Roger Fortson’s fatal shooting by a Florida sheriff’s deputy

The fatal shooting of Roger Fortson by a Florida sheriff’s deputy when the Air Force senior airman opened his door armed with a handgun pointed down happened almost a month ago. But the information released so far by authorities hasn’t clarified why the officer was directed to his apartment. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has released the deputy’s body camera video of the May 3 shooting and redacted 911 calls and reports, but not the deputy’s name. It has not said if he has made any statement to investigators. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating but will not comment while the probe is ongoing.

By TERRY SPENCER and TARA COPP Associated Press

