Wisconsin Republican leader who angered Trump is targeted for recall a 2nd time

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Supporters of former President Donald Trump say they have enough signatures to force a recall election of Wisconsin’s top elected Republican after their first effort came up short. They’re targeting Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the longest-serving Assembly speaker in Wisconsin history, after he refused to impeach the official who oversees the battleground state’s elections. Petition circulators said Tuesday that they will submit more than 8,000 signatures collected from voters in the district where Vos was elected to serve. They need 6,850. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission must determine whether there are enough valid signatures to trigger a recall election. The panel rejected their first attempt.

