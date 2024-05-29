An Iceland volcano starts erupting again, spewing lava into the sky

GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A volcano in southwestern Iceland is erupting, spewing red streams of lava and triggering the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. The eruption began in the early afternoon north of Grindavik, a coastal town of 3,800 people that was largely evacuated in December when the volcano erupted. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said lava was shooting about 165 feet into the sky from a fissure about 1 1/2 miles long and flowing toward Grindavik, which was evacuated in December.

