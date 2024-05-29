From electric vehicles to deciding what to cook for dinner, John Podesta faces climate challenges
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Podesta’s job responsibilities doubled this year. Already charged with implementing clean energy initiatives in the United States, President Joe Biden asked him to lead international climate diplomacy as well. In an interview with The Associated Press, Podesta said he will continue looking for opportunities to work with China despite trade disagreements that have increased friction between the two countries. He also expressed confidence that the U.S. will hit its target for reducing emissions even though electric vehicle sales have been slower than hoped.