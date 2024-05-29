Germany scraps a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for military servicepeople

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has scrapped a requirement for its military servicepeople to be vaccinated against COVID-19. People serving with the German military, the Bundeswehr, are required to get vaccinations against a number of diseases — including measles, mumps and flu. COVID-19 was added to the list in November 2021, meaning that anyone who refused to get vaccinated against it could face disciplinary measures. The Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it has now dropped the COVID-19 requirement following recommendations from the Bundeswehr’s chief medical officer and a military medical advisory committee.

