New Orleans mystery: Human skull padlocked to a dumbbell is pulled out of water by a fisherman

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a human skull found padlocked to an exercise dumbbell has been fished out of a New Orleans waterway, leaving police with a mystery on their hands. Police said in a report that the skull was found on May 18. A man using a rope and a magnet the size of a hockey puck was fishing for objects off a bridge when he pulled the skull and dumbbell from the water. The police report was recently released and obtained by the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. It says the fisherman also found a handgun and a gun barrel in the water.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.