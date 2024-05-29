US appoints a new representative to Taiwan as the self-governing island faces China’s intimidation

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. has appointed a new representative to Taiwan as China boosts its threats against the self-ruled island following the election of a new president who wants the territory to maintain its de-facto independence. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and this week staged naval and air force drills that surrounded the island in a simulated blockade. The American Institute in Taiwan that acts as the de-facto embassy in Taipei, said Wednesday that veteran diplomat Raymond Greene would take over from Sandra Oudkirk beginning in the summer of 2024.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.