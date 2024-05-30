Colombo and Moscow discuss the issue of Sri Lankans fighting alongside Russians in Ukraine

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Colombo and Moscow are starting talks to resolve the issue of Sri Lankans fighting alongside Russians in the war against Ukraine, after at least 16 people were reported missing in action. Junior Foreign Minister Tharaka Balasuriya said that the Sri Lankans, mostly retired soldiers, had been duped into traveling to Russia with promises of good salaries and privileges including Russian citizenship. Balasuriya said he is working to ascertain the number of people from his country fighting in Russia. There have been 455 complaints but the number could be much higher. Russian ambassador to Sri Lanka Levan S. Dzhagaryan said talks are the first step to resolve the issue.

