Judge to consider recalling death sentence of man who killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California judge is considering whether to recall the death sentence of a man convicted in the 1993 kidnapping and killing of 12-year-old Polly Klaas in a case that shocked the nation. Jurors in 1996 found Richard Allen Davis guilty of first-degree murder and he was sentenced to death. Davis’ attorneys argue that his death sentence should be recalled because of recent laws that have changed how California approaches the death penalty. The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office says that Davis’ attorneys’ arguments are “nonsensical.” Klaas’ killing was a major driver behind California’s passage of a so-called “three strikes” law.

