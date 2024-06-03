3rd try at approving recreational marijuana in South Dakota makes the ballot

South Dakota voters will decide again on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. Secretary of State Monae Johnson’s office on Monday validated the measure for the November general election ballot. It will be the third time South Dakota voters have weighed in on the question. In 2020, voters passed a measure that was later struck down in court for containing multiple issues. In 2022, voters defeated a single-subject proposal to legalize recreational marijuana. Twenty-four states have legalized recreational marijuana. Ohio voters did so most recently, in November 2023. Florida voters will also vote on the issue this fall. And other measure efforts are ongoing in other states, including North Dakota.

By JACK DURA and SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press

