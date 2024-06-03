A court might hear arguments before the election on Fani Willis’ role in Trump’s Georgia case

ATLANTA (AP) — An appeals court could hear arguments in October on the appeal of a lower court ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute the election interference case she brought against former President Donald Trump. The Georgia Court of Appeals on Monday docketed the appeals filed by nine defendants in the case, and said that “if oral argument is requested and granted” it is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 4. The court would then have until mid-March to rule, meaning the election interference case almost certainly won’t go to trial before the November election for which Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee.

