California firefighters make significant progress against wildfire east of San Francisco Bay
By MELINA WALLING and JOHN ANTCZAK
Associated Press
California’s largest wildfire so far this year has been significantly surrounded after blackening a swath of hilly grasslands between San Francisco Bay and the Central Valley. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the Corral Fire is 75% contained Monday after scorching more than 22 square miles. One home was destroyed and two firefighters were injured. The wind-driven fire erupted Saturday afternoon and at one point thousands of people were under evacuation orders. The progress against the fire comes just as California is about to experience a major heat wave from Tuesday through Thursday.