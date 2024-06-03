California firefighters make significant progress against wildfire east of San Francisco Bay

California’s largest wildfire so far this year has been significantly surrounded after blackening a swath of hilly grasslands between San Francisco Bay and the Central Valley. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the Corral Fire is 75% contained Monday after scorching more than 22 square miles. One home was destroyed and two firefighters were injured. The wind-driven fire erupted Saturday afternoon and at one point thousands of people were under evacuation orders. The progress against the fire comes just as California is about to experience a major heat wave from Tuesday through Thursday.

By MELINA WALLING and JOHN ANTCZAK Associated Press

