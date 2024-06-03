CEO pay is rising, widening the gap between top executives and workers. What to know, by the numbers

NEW YORK (AP) — The typical compensation for CEOs of S&P 500 companies keeps climber higher — and outpacing the wages of average workers today. In its annual analysis of CEO pay for The Associated Press, executive data firm Equilar reviewed the salaries, bonuses, perks, stock awards and other pay components of 341 top executives. The survey found that median CEO pay jumped nearly 13% last year, more than three times the 4.1% that wages and benefits netted by private-sector workers rose through 2023. Beyond the widening gap, the survey also spotlights persisting gender inequity — with women still making up a minuscule amount of those with chief executive titles compared to their male counterparts.

