Crime scene analysts testify in trial of woman accused of killing boyfriend with SUV

Jurors are hearing about the SUV prosecutors say a Massachusetts woman was driving when she backed into her boyfriend and left him to die in a snowbank. Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder in the January 2022 death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. Prosecutors say she dropped him off at a house party hosted by a fellow officer in Canton after a night of drinking, struck him with her SUV and then drove away. The defense argues Read was framed by someone who beat O’Keefe inside the home and that the homeowner’s relationship with local and state police tainted the investigation. As the highly publicized trial entered its sixth week, jurors heard from several state police forensic scientists, including one who examined Read’s vehicle a few days after O’Keefe’s death.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.