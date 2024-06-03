Dozens more former youth inmates sue over alleged sexual abuse at Illinois detention centers

Dozens more former youth inmates are suing over alleged sexual abuse they endured at Illinois detention centers. Thirteen women and 95 men filed two separate lawsuits Friday. They’re each seeking $2 million in damages. The lawsuits contain disturbing allegations that guards, teachers and counselors at multiple juvenile detention centers around the state sexually abused the plaintiffs between 1997 and 2019. The same New York law firm that filed Monday’s actions filed a similar lawsuit against the state of Illinois in May on behalf of 95 other former youth inmates who alleged they were sexually abused as well. The firm also has filed similar lawsuits alleging sexual abuse in juvenile detention centers in other states.

