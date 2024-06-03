France’s far right may win big in the EU elections. That’s worrying for migrants, Macron and Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is likely to emerge as a big winner at the weekend’s European Parliament elections even though she isn’t even on the ballot. Polls expect her National Rally party to be the top vote-getter in France, trouncing President Emmanuel Macron’s moderate pro-business party. And across Europe, the anti-immigration, nationalist ideas Le Pen has long championed are gaining ground. The June 6-9 elections in all 27 EU countries could boost far-right parties, and Le Pen’s chances of winning France’s presidency in 2027. Macron’s party meanwhile is struggling and many voters are frustrated with his handling of the economy and security.

